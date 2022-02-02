Gigaba reacts to being implicated in state capture report: ‘Zondo hopes this will kill me politically’

Former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba has reacted to the release of the second part of the state capture inquiry report, saying acting chief justice Raymond Zondo hopes to “kill” him politically.

Part two of the report was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.

The report found Gigaba knew the controversial Gupta family well and knew their mother, even though he denied this during his testimony at the inquiry.

Taking to Twitter, Gigaba claimed that three years and R1bn later, Zondo had found no evidence to warrant a recommendation that he be charged with corruption.

“Instead of clearing me, he asks that I be investigated more in the hope this will kill me politically. If only he and his handlers knew,” said Gigaba.