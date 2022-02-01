Politics

EFF wants your questions to ask Ramaphosa — here are some of the top responses so far

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
01 February 2022
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Werner Hills

Ahead of this year’s much-anticipated annual state of the nation address (Sona), the EFF has called for South Africans to send questions they would like President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer.

The party, on Monday, announced it was taking questions from the public to ask Ramaphosa, his cabinet or government entities. It said questions can be submitted via email.

Ramaphosa is set to deliver the address on February 10 when he will outline the government’s plans for the year, reflect on and account for programmes set out in the previous Sona, and respond to social, political and economic issues.

“The EFF is a true representative of all the people of SA and in performing our oversight role in parliament, we call on all people to send questions and seek answers from president, cabinet or government entities. We will always give feedback,” EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said.

Some shared their questions via social media, asking when the R350 social distress relief grant would be turned into a basic income grant, and when the government will do away with corruption.

Here is a snapshot of some of the top questions put forward so far:

ARE WE GETTING A BASIC INCOME GRANT?

WHAT HAVE YOU ACTUALLY ACHIEVED?

REMEMBER VBS?

WHAT ABOUT LIFESTYLE AUDITS?

WHEN WILL THE CORRUPT BE BROUGHT TO BOOK?

WILL YOU BE AMENDING THE PENSION FUND?

WHAT'S THE PLAN FOR STATE-OWNED ENTITIES?

WHY HAVEN'T YOU INCREASED THE R350 GRANT YET?

CAN YOU STEP IN AND HELP GRADUATES?

WHY DO YOU KEEP MAKING EMPTY PROMISES?

