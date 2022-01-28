UDM’s call to replace acting city manager falls flat
An attempt to remove Noxolo Nqwazi as acting city manager on Thursday was not even debated at the council meeting after speaker Gary van Niekerk adjourned the sitting.
The UDM filed a motion of exigency early on Thursday morning through Van Niekerk’s office to have her removed...
