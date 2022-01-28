Bongani Baloyi eyes Gauteng premier post on an ActionSA ticket

Bongani Baloyi has revealed his ambitions to become premier of Gauteng in 2024 in his new political home, ActionSA.

The former Midvaal mayor, who left the DA late last year, this week joined ActionSA and has already set his eyes on his next move. Baloyi said this week that he would raise his hand for premier of the economic hub when ActionSA opens nominations ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections.

“I am one of those who intends to put their names in the internal party process as a premier candidate for Gauteng. Definitely, I’m going to do it,” Baloyi said excitedly during an interview with TimesLIVE.

Baloyi was unveiled as a new member of ActionSA this week by the party’s leader Herman Mashaba.

He joins a long list of former DA members who have joined new kid on the block ActionSA. These include Funzi Ngobeni, John Moodey, Abel Tau and Michael Beaumont.