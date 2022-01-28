ANC Women’s League demands reasons for MEC Albert Fritz’s suspension

The ANC Women’s League picketed outside the Western Cape legislature on Friday demanding to hear the reasons behind community safety MEC Albert Fritz’s suspension.

Premier Alan Winde suspended Fritz on Sunday. Winde is yet to reveal the reasons behind the suspension, but media reports claim he was suspended over alleged sexual misconduct.

Winde has since appointed a lawyer to investigate the allegations.

Members of the women’s league descended on the legislature armed with a petition.

“As activists who stand against all forms of sexual violation and exploitation of women, more especially in the workplace, we are very concerned about the alleged sexual abuse claims lodged against the office of a highly ranking member of the executive within the Western Cape government,” the petition reads.