‘What happens if there is a fire and prisoners die?’

Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services has resolved to summon the department of public works and infrastructure (DPWI) to parliament after site visits to government facilities.

MPs heard accounts of alleged failure to maintain courts and prisons in Mpumalanga.

The committee this week visited the Barberton Correctional Centre and community corrections facilities and two court buildings.

At the prisons facilities the committee heard complaints about a lack of maintenance, including fire extinguishers that have been allowed to expire or have not been serviced.

Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said: “What will happen if there is a fire and prisoners die here? What is going to be the perception about SA?

“We are going to be hard on DPWI. We will invite the director-general to explain why there are complaints about court buildings and prisons while there are people employed every day.”