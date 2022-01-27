Politics

‘Get new shoes and stay away from garlic’ — Tweeps give Tito Mboweni job interview advice

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
27 January 2022
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has received some useful job interview tips on social media. Stock photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Phill Makagoe

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni’s timeline was flooded with advice this week after he shared that he was preparing for a “job interview”.

The former minister did not share what position he was being interviewed for but mentioned he was asked for his CV, fingerprints and certificates.

Job interviews. So today I was preparing for a job interview. OK. They want my CV, certificates and fingerprints before the interview! What? I thought everybody knows me. Nope. Stand in line, buddy! Certificates, fingerprints and CV. Next week, interview!”

Some tweeps said they were confident Mboweni would do a great job as long as the position does not require his cooking skills.

Others jokingly told him to stay away from his favourite ingredient, garlic, and a few advised the former minister to get a new pair of shoes. 

Look presentable, Uncle Tits. You can ask Tshepo Tsala to plug you with a nice pair of shoes. Cut your hair. Smile, show them those round cheeks. But — very, very important — don’t mention that you cook,” quipped one user. 

Here's a glimpse into some of the hilarious responses: 

