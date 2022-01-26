Western Cape MEC Albert Fritz’s suspension sparks row between ANC and DA

The DA has scoffed at the ANC’s call for Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz’s suspension to be discussed in the National Council of Provinces.

Premier Alan Winde suspended Fritz on Sunday after “serious allegations pertaining to the conduct of minister Albert Fritz were brought to my attention”.

He did not reveal the allegations, but media reports claimed they relate to sexual misconduct. Fritz subsequently stepped down as provincial leader of the DA.

“I have summoned the minister and informed him of these allegations, as well as my decision to suspend him with immediate effect, which he has accepted,” Winde said.

“I have initiated a full investigation which must proceed on an unhindered basis. Minister Fritz has offered his full co-operation in this investigation.”