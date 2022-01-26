‘I'll die an ANC member’ — Mzwandile Masina laughs off claims he tried to join ActionSA

Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has dismissed rumours he tried leaving the ANC for Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA but was turned down.

A tweet recently doing the rounds claimed Masina’s application to join the party “was refused”.

Masina said the rumour is “propaganda” and he will always remain a member of the ruling party.

“This is rubbish. I’ll die an ANC member. This is pure propaganda. How would I join a non-politician?” he tweeted.