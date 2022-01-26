‘Albert Fritz complainants will get my support if they go to police’: Winde

Suspended Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz could be reported to the police if an independent investigator probing the saga recommends such a move, says premier Alan Winde.

Winde is yet to reveal the nature of the allegations levelled against Fritz, only describing them as “serious”. Media reports have linked Fritz to alleged sexual misconduct.

On Tuesday Winde said he was alerted to the allegations last year.

“Initial allegations related to this matter were first brought to my attention by a third party informally on November 23 2021,” he said.

“I immediately requested affidavits from the persons directly involved so I could take action. Since that date I have ensured the complainants were afforded due care and empathy and that no pressure was placed on them, noting the nature of their complaints.