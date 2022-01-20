WATCH | Video of Malema ‘warning’ Mashaba about Makhosi Khoza resurfaces

A video of EFF leader Julius Malema “warning” ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about Dr Makhosi Khoza has resurfaced after her resignation as the party’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson.

In the video, from an EFF briefing last year, Malema can be heard warning Mashaba about Khoza.

“That one! If Mashaba is not careful, she is going to be a big problem for that guy,” said Malema at the time.

Malema said he had a strong feeling that Khoza voted for the ANC, instead of for the DA with others in ActionSA, in municipalities.

“If I want to take it to the extreme, I think she voted for the ANC because when we did the headcount we were 110 ... I don’t think she voted for the DA. She either abstained [from voting] like she said before, or voted for the ANC,” he said.