ANC, EFF, UDM pull out of Joburg council meeting after eight hours of disruptions

Several opposition political parties in the city of Johannesburg withdrew from voting in a council meeting after losing a bid to vote using a secret ballot instead of a show of hands on Tuesday.

The ANC, EFF, UDM, Patriotic Alliance(PA), Al-Jamah and others pulled out of a special sitting meeting to elect the chair of chairs after several attempts to delay it. The same meeting collapsed and turned violent last week.

The meeting was adjourned at least five times on Tuesday before COPE’s Colleen Makhubela was elected unopposed to the chair of chairs position after the EFF’s Nonhlanhla Radebe withdrew.