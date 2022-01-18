EFF calls on South Africans to join ‘the people’s picket’ against closure of stadiums

The EFF will on Thursday picket outside the offices of the department of sport, arts and culture in Pretoria against lockdown restrictions that prohibit spectators from attending live events at stadiums.

On Monday the party called on South Africans to join what it called “the people’s picket to demand the opening of stadiums”.

Under alert level 1 of lockdown, gatherings are limited to no more than 1,000 indoors and no more than 2,000 people outdoors.

FNB Stadium in Gauteng was briefly open for Bafana Bafana football matches last year, but sports arenas remain largely closed to fans.

The EFF pledged its support to athletes and performers affected by the restrictions.

“Athletes, creatives, artists and all who depend on gatherings to make an income, the EFF remains your only reliable ally. The EFF is with you and will fight with you. This is your home,” said the party.

Last week, party leader Julius Malema told journalists if the picket does not yield the desired results, the party will protest at the offices of the SA Football Association and the Premier Soccer League.