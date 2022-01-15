'The first head to roll must be De Lille’s': MPs demand accountability for fire in parliament

Seething MPs on Friday called for an independent forensic investigation to determine the cause of the fire that gutted the National Assembly buildings on January 2.

They also want those responsible to be held accountable for the destruction of a national key point.

“The minister sat there with her arms folded for a year asking for the report but said heads will roll. The first head that must roll must be yours,” said DA MP Madeleine Hicklin.

Hicklin was among MPs in a joint standing committee meeting on financial management of parliament which received a briefing from the department of public works and infrastructure on progress made in the investigation into the cause of the fire.

When MPs from both houses met on Thursday, house of committee chairperson Cedric Frolick said it was difficult to know the extent of the destruction at this stage as the building had been declared unsafe by public works engineers.

TimesLIVE reported on Friday that at least 15 months before the devastating blaze which started on January 2, parliament's buildings were not compliant with fire regulations and the ventilation system design and fire protection in the parliamentary precinct needed to be reviewed by a fire consultant.