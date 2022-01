Honour Diedericks by guarding what she fought for, says Mabuyane

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

To honour the golden generation of struggle icons that have died, their legacy of constitutionalism, non-racialism, non-sexism and unity need to be guarded.



That was the message from Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane as a bust was unveiled on Thursday of struggle veteran Lillian Diedericks...