Fight for Northern Alliance control heats up

Expelled members send email via attorneys to IEC, changing PR list

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Expelled Northern Alliance members are trying to take control of the party after insisting its branches endorsed the suspension of the national executive committee, which includes council speaker Gary van Niekerk.



However, the attempt has been shrugged off, with the committee saying the former members are disgruntled after being booted out...