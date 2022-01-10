EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: ‘Factions didn’t kill ANC, Mandela’s blind reconciliation did’

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has again taken aim at former ANC president Nelson Mandela, saying his blind reconciliation was to blame for “killing” the ruling party.

Ndlozi weighed in on a Mail & Guardian report about Mandela and the ANC on the party’s 110th anniversary, denying factionalism was to blame for the ruling party’s struggles.

“Mandela and many at the helm of the ANC today factionally marginalised Mama Winnie [Madikizela-Mandela] in 1997 to give advantage to Jacob Zuma’s ambitions for deputy president,” said Ndlozi.

“Factions didn’t kill ANC. Mandela’s blind reconciliation did. Above all, bourgeoisie nationalism reached its inevitable fall.”