ANC, Cosatu and SACP at loggerheads over state capture report?

The ANC and its alliance partners appear not to be singing the same tune about how the findings and recommendations of the state capture inquiry report should be implemented.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the report should be dealt with internally — to correct mistakes committed and rebuild the party — while the SACP and Cosatu argued there must be prosecutions.

“We will deal with that report. One mistake we usually commit is to pretend as if we have the authority to arrest, prosecute and convict. That’s not our duty. That’s the duty of the institutions. Our responsibility is to deal with the fragmented ANC, rebuild it and reunite it,” said Mantashe.

He made the remarks at the weekend on the sidelines of the party’s 110th birthday celebrations. He cautioned the report should not be used to target individuals and settle political scores.