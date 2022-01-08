Politics

WATCH LIVE | EFF 'Siyabonga' rally in Durban's People's Park

By TimesLIVE - 08 January 2022

The EFF held a “Siyabonga” (“thank you”) rally in Durban's People's Park on Saturday to thank its KwaZulu-Natal supporters for their support.

In the 2021 local government elections, the EFF secured 150 seats and 8.64% of the vote in the province — up from 59 seats and 3.46% in the 2016 election.

