WATCH | 110 years of the ANC: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers January 8 statement

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the ANC’s January 8 statement during the party’s 110th birthday celebrations in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday.

Despite limitations brought by Covid-19 regulations, hundreds of ANC members attended the event at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

In his speech, Ramaphosa addressed various issues plaguing the party and nation. The clear message from his speech — the ANC would be renewed and rid of troublesome members.

Ramaphosa chastised party members who display instances of ill-discipline and outlined a fresh approach to rooting out the corrupt and filling party positions with competent people.

According to the president, the journey the party faces ahead will be tough.

“We should expect and confront resistance from those who may well be opposed to renewal. We should endure the pain that this entails and ultimately we will emerge as an organisation better placed to serve the people of South Africa,” he said.

TimesLIVE