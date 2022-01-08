Politics

LISTEN | Ramaphosa urges government to finalise a policy on the introduction of vaccine mandates

Bulelani Nonyukela
Junior audio producer
08 January 2022
Cyril Ramaphosa waves to supporters at Mokopane, Limpopo, on Thursday at a community outreach event with traditional leaders, traditional health practitioners and faith-based organisations in the build-up to the January 8 statement.
Cyril Ramaphosa waves to supporters at Mokopane, Limpopo, on Thursday at a community outreach event with traditional leaders, traditional health practitioners and faith-based organisations in the build-up to the January 8 statement.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the government to finalise vaccine mandates.

Listen:

He says for the economy to operate fully, everyone must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

He reiterated the importance of vaccination. 

Ramaphosa was speaking at the party's 110th anniversary in Polokwane, Limpopo.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gqeberha traffic warden directs drivers with Michael Jackson moves
Locust swarms on track to be SA’s worst ever

Most Read