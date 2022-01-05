LISTEN | ‘My crime is being spokesperson for the most-hated man’ — Manyi on being implicated in state capture report

The report raised concerns about former president Jacob Zuma’s hand in transferring Manyi from the department of labour to the GCIS, where it said he channelled millions from state agencies to the Gupta family’s now defunct The New Age (TNA) newspaper through unwarranted adverts and sponsorships.

TNA said the inquiry report, received millions in advertising spend from state entities including the GCIS, Transnet, Eskom and SAA.

Shortly after Manyi joined the GCIS, the entity paid TNA R6.3m, despite the newspaper having had no clear readership and circulation figures.

The next year, the GCIS spending increased to R8.2m. This would continue even after Manyi’s departure from the entity in August 2012. In the 2013/2014 financial year, TNA received R9.5m and R9.9m in the 2014/15 financial year.