‘This tragedy must not be another looting opportunity’ — Manyi calls for alternative venues after parliament fire

The African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) Mzwanele Manyi has weighed in on the fire that has ravaged parliament this week, saying it should not be used as an opportunity for further looting.

The fire broke out on Sunday morning and spread across the National Assembly building. On Monday afternoon, the fire reignited threatening to spread to the official office of the president, Tuynhuys, after engulfing “the entire roof”.

JP Smith, the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the fourth and fifth floors of the new wing, above the National Assembly, were “completely gutted”.

Manyi took to social media amid the blaze to call on Western Cape premier Alan Winde and the DA to make government buildings available for parliamentary work, including a vote on the motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We need the city hall for the secret ballot in the no-confidence motion,” he said.

He added that the “tragedy must not be another looting opportunity by business associates”.