Politics

WATCH LIVE | Parliament’s presiding officers hold media briefing on fire

By TImesLIVE - 03 January 2022

The presiding officers of parliament will address the media on developments regarding the fire that ravaged the parliamentary precinct on Sunday.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo arrived at parliament on Monday to assess the extent of the damage, and to be briefed by public works minister Patricia De Lille and concerned stakeholders.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
UDM rocks boat as Nelson Mandela Bay coalition cracks appear

Most Read