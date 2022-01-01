President Ramaphosa vows SA will create more jobs in 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged on Friday that his government will dedicate its energies to create work and fight hunger in 2022.

In his new year's message, he shared his concern for people without employment after a second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, compounded by the July unrest's harm to the economy.

The plight of women and children were also on the president's mind, along with his condolences for families who lost loved ones.

“This has been a difficult year for our people and country,” he said.

“For many families around the country this is a sad time and a reminder of what they have lost. In many homes tonight, there is an empty place which was once occupied by a father, mother, sister, brother, child or parent. We pray for them all, for those who have passed away, for those who are ill, and for those who have lost loved ones.