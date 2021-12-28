Cracks start to show in Nelson Mandela Bay coalition

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

The cracks are starting to show in the coalition that governs Nelson Mandela Bay, with the UDM threatening to boycott party meetings and abstain from voting in council if specific demands are not met.



This comes less than a month after the coalition unveiled its strategy document and labelled itself the “government of local unity”...