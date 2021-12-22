Relief for staff as ANC begins paying outstanding salaries

The ANC has paid its staff two of three outstanding monthly salaries, says party spokesperson Pule Mabe.

The payments were made on Tuesday, with December's salaries expected to be processed on Wednesday, he added.

Sunday Times last week reported that the ANC was scrambling to raise about R200m before the end of the year to cover its debts and pay its employees.

The staff said at the time they were facing a bleak Christmas because the party owed them three months in wages.

“Indeed, ANC staff have been paid for the outstanding months of October and November. We are expecting that the December salary will be paid by Wednesday,” Mabe said.

He could not say whether the party had been able to raise the reported R200m it needed to settle its debt, only saying staff would have all the money owned to them before Christmas.