Nelson Mandela Bay ANC to back Babalo Madikizela for Eastern Cape chair?

In a surprise twist at the tail end of the Nelson Mandela Bay ANC elective conference, delegates tabled a motion to have the region endorse MEC of public works Babalo Madikizela for the position of chair at the party's next Eastern Cape elective congress.

The conference is expected to take place in March 2022.

The newly-elected Bay leadership was put through its paces when it had to either dismiss or entertain a motion to support Madikizela for chair.

Madikizela is expected to go up against current chair and premier Oscar Mabuyane.

On Friday evening, while some argued that the regional conference was not the place to table the motion or endorse a certain leadership grouping for the next provincial conference, others argued that the conference was the highest decision-making structure in the region and was within its rights to at least note the proposal.

The motion, which was tabled by Siviwe Ngaba, was put to vote and 88 delegates voted in favour of it and 27 voted against it.

The proposal was for the region to agree to endorse Madikizela for chair, current provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi to be the deputy chair, Teris Ntuthu as secretary, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe his deputy, and former Bay councillor Andile Lungisa as treasurer.

Earlier in the day, Lungisa withdrew from running for Bay chair.

Prior to the debate, the conference reported back on what had been discussed in commissions.

These include the need to train councillors on the difference between oversight and interference in local government, particularly in the Bay municipality.

Delegates discussed issues in local government and other matters of concern, including access to health care and economic development.

Recommendations were also raised about ensuring that the provision of frail care is prioritised.

The conference also discussed teenage pregnancies, education, and addressing gender-based violence.

By 7.30 pm additional members of the regional executive committee were in the process of being elected.

