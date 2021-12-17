‘I was not done any favours,’ says new Bay ANC chair Babalwa Lobishe

By Yolanda Palezweni and Siyamthanda Capa -

“I was not done any favours,” newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe said of the withdrawal of her political rival Andile Lungisa from contest for the top post.



The first woman to be elected chair of the Bay region, Lobishe said she had already had the necessary support to win before Lungisa withdrew from the race...