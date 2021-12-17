ANC elective conference to continue after credentials accepted

The second day of the Nelson Mandela Bay ANC elective conference was set to continue at the Eastcape Training Centre, in Zwide, on Friday.

The ANC will elect a new leadership structure after the credentials report, which after being deadlocked for hours, was adopted about 11pm on Thursday.

The credentials were adopted amid some unhappiness from delegates who said that at least four of the 44 branches regarded as being in good standing, should not be allowed to participate.

That would have rendered the entire regional elective conference invalid as the conference needs 42 of the 60 branches, or 70%, in good standing to proceed.

RTT coordinator Luyolo Nqakula said the conference would proceed as planned.

Nqakula fobbed off questions about the legitimacy of the conference and the possibility that the outcome could be challenged.

“The credentials session was a closed session, but what I can say is that there was a due adoption of the credentials.

“There was a robust and critical debate but the conference was able to resolve the issues and adopt the credentials,” Nqakula said.

He said he was confident the conference would go ahead without disruptions.

“No-one will disrupt the conference of the ANC.

“Congress is going ahead as planned,” he said.

The conference is expected to continue with its programme including the election of the new leadership and a breakaway into commissions.

Positions that will be contested include the position of chair, deputy chair, secretary, deputy secretary, treasurer, and additional REC members.

