Mabuyane calls for end to ‘silent war’ between ANC regional HQ and City Hall

By Siyamtanda Capa and Yolanda Palezweni -

The silent war between Florence Matomela House and City Hall in Gqeberha must come to an end.



This was the stern instruction from ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane to delegates and guests at the sixth regional conference held in the city on Thursday. ..