Metro aims to throw Nelson Mandela Bay’s indigents a lifeline

By Siyamtanda Capa -

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to widen the net to allow for more households in the city to qualify for its indigent subsidy.



It plans to do so by making amendments to the existing Assistance to The Poor Programme (ATTP) which at present includes disability grants and court-ordered maintenance as an income, thus pushing up the total income figure for a household...