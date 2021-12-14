‘It’s still exorbitant’: Shivambu weighs in on PCR test price cut

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has weighed in on the price reduction for Covid-19 PCR tests to R500, saying the current price is still too high.

The Competition Commission recently confirmed it has concluded a settlement agreement with laboratory PathCare to reduce its Covid-19 PCR test prices with immediate effect.

The PathCare settlement agreement comes on the back of an official announcement by the commission that two other major laboratories, Ampath and Lancet , have agreed to substantially reduce the price of Covid-19 PCR tests with immediate effect.

The PCR test costs have been reduced from R850 to R500. The settlement agreement is subject to the approval of the Competition Tribunal.

Weighing in on the reduction, Shivambu said the PCR tests were still exorbitant.

“The state-owned national health laboratory services (NHLS) conduct qualitatively superior and faster tests than Ampath, Lancet and PathCare at far cheaper rates of less than R300. The NHLS must expand its testing capacity. Simple,” Shivambu said.