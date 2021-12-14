Battle to lead Nelson Mandela Bay ANC hots up

Intense lobbying under way in build-up to elective conference

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa and Yolanda Palezweni -

With just two days until the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay elects its new leadership, lobbying is in full swing as the fight for control of Florence Matomela House heats up.



In what is expected to be a hotly contested elective conference — particularly for the position of chair — the group that emerges victorious will have powerful influence over the running of City Hall...