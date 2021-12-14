ANC marks 60th anniversary of Umkhonto we Sizwe at Zwide event

While the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association remains disbanded, its members needs to step in and give their full support to ANC branches by raising political consciousness to retain voters’ confidence.

This is according to former MK senior commander and ambassador in Spain, Thenjiswa Mtintso, who was the keynote speaker at the 60th anniversary event of Umkhonto we Sizwe held at Heroes Acre at the Zwide cemetery on Tuesday.

Mtintso said Umkhonto we Sizwe was about political consciousness, and, despite bumps in the victory of the ANC, members had dedicated their lives to securing good futures for the people.

“It is the principle that guided us.

“I want to emphasise to each one of us that we are the guardians of those principles, and to lose sight of the basic principles is to sell and betray the lives of those who had sacrificed — so said Oliver Tambo,” Mtintso said.