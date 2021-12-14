ANC marks 60th anniversary of Umkhonto we Sizwe at Zwide event
While the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association remains disbanded, its members needs to step in and give their full support to ANC branches by raising political consciousness to retain voters’ confidence.
This is according to former MK senior commander and ambassador in Spain, Thenjiswa Mtintso, who was the keynote speaker at the 60th anniversary event of Umkhonto we Sizwe held at Heroes Acre at the Zwide cemetery on Tuesday.
Mtintso said Umkhonto we Sizwe was about political consciousness, and, despite bumps in the victory of the ANC, members had dedicated their lives to securing good futures for the people.
“It is the principle that guided us.
“I want to emphasise to each one of us that we are the guardians of those principles, and to lose sight of the basic principles is to sell and betray the lives of those who had sacrificed — so said Oliver Tambo,” Mtintso said.
She said the problems of factions was not the way of the ANC, adding that whoever found themselves in a faction should leave the party.
“There is a gap between the members and masses caused by us.
“I don’t know how we lost it, but we lost our political consciousness and became greedy,” she said.
Mtintso said the party’s diagnostic report of 2017 had flagged a loss of confidence in the ANC because of social distance and the abuse of state power.
“In all conferences, the matter of factions has been a bone of contestation,” she said.
To rebuild the ANC, all MKMVA members should support the branches and focus on raising political awareness, Mtintso said.
Bay mayor Eugene Johnson said: “Today in SA, freedom and democracy are a real prospect and not a mere pipe dream, and it is in large measure due to the selfless endeavours of distinguished and selfless soldiers of the MK.”
She said the spirit of Umkhonto we Sizwe’s legacy could only be experienced through the practising of relentless dedication and having trust as a cornerstone.
Delivering messages of support, former SACP regional secretary Mthwabo Ndube said the question today was how to address the challenges in the ANC.
“Yesterday [Monday], I was called to a regional meeting and proposed that no councillor must contest in 2026 with no degree,” he said.
He said there was a need for a consultative conference to iron out the challenges and why some had not voted for the party.
Ndube emphasised the need for councillors with skills and knowledge beyond politics to grow and develop the ANC in the Bay.
