NA ructions as Van Niekerk, councillors given deadline to resign
A legal battle is brewing in the Northern Alliance as some of its members are calling for the resignation of three of its councillors, including president Gary van Niekerk.
The group wants Van Niekerk, who is also the Nelson Mandela Bay speaker, and councillors Stag Mitchell and Bevan Brown to resign from the council by 1pm on Monday. ..
