Politics

Sundays River Valley elects new mayor

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
09 December 2021
New Sundays River Valley municipality mayor Simphiwe Rune has vowed to hit the ground running
NEW BROOM: New Sundays River Valley municipality mayor  Simphiwe Rune has vowed to hit the ground running
Image: Supplied

Former Sundays River Valley speaker Simphiwe Rune has been elected as mayor of the municipality.

He was elected during a council meeting on Thursday.

Nelisa Ncambele, who was elected as the mayor during the inaugural council meeting in November, resigned.

Rune emphasised that they did not  have any time to waste but had to hit the ground running and work towards giving the people what they wanted.

“The people have made themselves clear that they want nothing else but a responsive, accountable, transparent and ethical government.

“That’s exactly what we must deliver to them,” he said. 

Ncambele was elected as the chief whip.

