‘Shame on you!’: Mboweni takes aim at Malema and others for not backing ANC on land bill
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has come out guns blazing, slamming the EFF and its leader Julius Malema for not supporting the ANC on the amendment of section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
This week, the ANC failed to get the bill passed into law after it was rejected by the National Assembly. Opposition political parties, including the EFF, voted against it for different reasons. The ANC needed 267 votes to pass the bill into a law, but only managed to get 204.
Weighing in on the outcome, Mboweni said the EFF, “being Bakuninists, as they are”, seem to have forgotten or not know what a tactical advance is.
“One step forward, two steps back. Trade unionists would say something in the bag! Next step by step,” said Mboweni.
The EFF, being Bakuninists, as they are, forgot or don’t know what a tactical advance is. “ One Step Forward, Two Steps Back”. Trade unionists would say: something in the bag! Next step by step!!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 7, 2021
He also criticised Malema.
“EFF should have supported the ANC on the section 25 amendment! Shame EFF and Julius Malema. Then tactically advance their position, step by step,” he said.
Responding to Mboweni, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said the red berets are not like the ANC and would not accept and support reactionary transitional measures.
“Fortunately, we are not like you in the ANC who accepted and supported reactionary transitional measures that did nothing to change the architecture of colonialism and apartheid. Our people are suffering because of the so-called tactics and step by step. We want the land,” he said.
Fortunately we are not like you in the ANC who accepted and supported reactionary transitional measures that did nothing to change the architecture of colonialism and apartheid. Our people are suffering because of the so called tactics and step by step. We want the land Manje! https://t.co/zbnwNqoDi6— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) December 7, 2021
Mboweni also took a swipe at other political parties, saying they should have joined the ANC in transforming the country.
“Shame on you! Step by step you should join us to transform this country. Your all-or-nothing approach does not work within the context of a ‘negotiated solution’. You live in a world of a non-negotiated situation to a difficult issue,” said Mboweni.
As for the @UDmRevolution, IFP, COPE, etc. Shame on you!! Step by step you should join us to transform this country. Your ALL OR NOTHING APPROACH does not work within the context of a “ NEGOTIATED SOLUTION “. You live in a world of a non-negotiated situation to a difficult issue— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 7, 2021
