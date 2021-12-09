Politics

Ndlozi slams the ANC — ‘You’re not a liberation movement if you don’t take back the land!’

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
09 December 2021
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said his party rejected the bill because of the offer made by the ANC, claiming it was unreasonable.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said his party rejected the bill because of the offer made by the ANC, claiming it was unreasonable.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has taken aim at the ANC for allegedly wanting to hand out “rotten”, “abandoned”, and state-owned land to citizens.

This comes after the EFF this week rejected the Constitutional Amendment Bill which seeks to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Opposition political parties voted against it for different reasons. The ANC needed 267 votes to pass the bill into a law, but only managed to get 204.

Ndlozi on Wednesday said his party rejected the bill because of the offer made by the ANC, claiming it was unreasonable.

“ANC wants expropriation of land without compensation only in certain circumstances. EFF wants expropriation of land without compensation, period.

“ANC thinks we are fools, the ‘circumstances’ option means prime land will never be given to black people without compensation,” alleged Ndlozi.

Ndlozi claimed the ANC is an “enemy of total decolonisation” and not a liberation movement.

“Have no superstitions about ANC. No sentimental attachments whatsoever. You are not a liberation movement if you don’t take back the land. Liberation was about the land. Not in ‘certain circumstances’, but in all circumstances,” he said.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Mayor Eugene Johnson shares plan for Nelson Mandela Bay
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament

Most Read