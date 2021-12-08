Glowing tributes to ‘gentle giant’ Njadayi at memorial service

“A gentle giant and a humble community builder with a vision beyond politics.”

These were the words used to describe late Sarah Baartman District mayor Mzimkulu “Scara” Njadayi at his memorial service held at the Titi Jonas centre in Port Alfred on Wednesday.

Njadayi, 44, died a week ago during his first mayoral committee meeting at the Sarah Baartman District Municipality offices in Govan Mbeki Avenue, Gqeberha.

He had just been elected mayor days before.

Among those who attended the memorial service were ANC delegates and alliance partners, representatives from other political parties in the Sarah Baartman region and province, South African Local Government Association members and SA Football Association executive members.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Milile Bhaskithi said Njadayi’s name carried weight.

“I would like to thank his uncle and aunt for giving him such a name, he was the pillar of the family,” he said.

He said Njadayi was there for everyone in the family and would always assist where help was needed.

“He was a leader. I never thought I would stand here today for his send-off.”

Delivering the keynote address, ANC Eastern Cape chair and premier Oscar Mabuyane said the news of Njadayi’s death had sent shock waves through the province and across the country.

“We were numb after his passing because it was beyond belief, all of us have heavy pain today.

“It hasn’t sunk in that Comrade Scara is no more. Our hearts are bleeding because this gentle giant is no more,” he said.

Mabuyane said Njadayi was a humble servant who served the people of the Sarah Baartman District.

Leadership positions were meaningless to him as long as he had the space to serve the people.

“He understood the responsibility of being a leader, we hope his efforts of uniting not only the region but the province will not be in vain”.

To honour his legacy, the leadership should continue to serve the people and continue with the political education he strived for.

Sarah Baartman municipal manager Ted Pillay said December 1 became the most painful day in the history of the municipality.

He said Njadayi had walked to chair his first mayoral committee meeting at 11am and the institution was still shocked by his sudden death.

“We have a lost a great leader but his legacy will never be forgotten.

“He had passion for people and for development to ensure that development in the district gets into the regions.

“The past week we’ve received hundreds of messages of support, including from China. I want to thank all for the messages,” Pillay said.

South African National Civic Organisation provincial secretary Tony Duba said Njadayi would have been a political prisoner during apartheid.

“He was not a Gucci revolutionary and epitomised the struggle of the poor. How I wish we could learn from him,” he said.

Duba said the ANC should continue with the renewal policy to attract the masses.

“We are on our own and masses of our people are looking on us and to honour Comrade Scara. Let’s liberate the people,” he said.

Also speaking at the memorial service, ANC Youth League RTT co-ordinator Bongani Mani said Njadayi never bragged about battles he won.

“We are here and happy because he appreciated the dynamism of young people in the organisation.”

Njadayi’s funeral will be held at the Bathurst Sports Ground in Bathurst on Friday at 9am.

