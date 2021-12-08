Auditor-general unearths R166bn in irregular expenditure

At least 44% of the R500bn Covid-19 relief package towards health response and relief of social and economic distress had been spent by the end of March.

This is according to the 2020/21 Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) report by the auditor-general of SA (AGSA), which provided insights into how the government spent the budgeted relief package.

The package has been the subject of much criticism, with many South Africans suggesting it was “stolen”.