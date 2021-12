ANC provincial conference scheduled for March

Who will lead party to be decided at meeting postponed from mid-December

By Siyamtanda Capa and Michael Kimberley -

The race to lead the ANC in the Eastern Cape will be decided in March when the party’s elective conference is scheduled to take place.



A specific date would be decided at a later stage, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said...