Wage agreement sees R1.9bn added to Eastern Cape budget
Finances remain tight in face of Covid-19 woes and fiscal consolidation
There were only slight adjustments in finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko 2021 medium-term budget as no “new money” had come into the province’s coffers.
“We cannot do everything we want at the same time,” he said, delivering his policy budget statement in Bhisho on Tuesday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.