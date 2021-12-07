Wage agreement sees R1.9bn added to Eastern Cape budget

Finances remain tight in face of Covid-19 woes and fiscal consolidation

By Siyamtanda Capa -

There were only slight adjustments in finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko 2021 medium-term budget as no “new money” had come into the province’s coffers.



“We cannot do everything we want at the same time,” he said, delivering his policy budget statement in Bhisho on Tuesday...