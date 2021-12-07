‘It is less of a dream but more of conversations’: Duduzane Zuma on running for president

“We are living in the 21st century. We can’t be deploying tactics that were deployed in 1976 or 1994.”

These are the words of businessman Duduzane Zuma, who is adamant about his plans to run for president in 2024.

Speaking on Power 98.7 on Monday, Zuma said his presidential bid was more than a dream, despite having no experience in politics.

The son of former president Jacob Zuma said the switch from businessman to politician lies with “decision-making at the highest levels”.

“It is less of a dream but more of conversations. I think over a period of time we all have these conversations about how we get involved in making a difference.

“I have been a businessman my whole life, an entrepreneur, and politics is very new to me. I’ve followed it, I have understood it and was a part of it,” he said.

Zuma said he has a “game-changing contribution” to offer and wants to bring about a change in the ANC.

“We cannot have the same players on the field trying to make plans for people who think differently in this day and age. All we are saying is, that time is done. We need fresh and younger perspectives,” he said.