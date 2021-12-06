EFF had no obligation to save Masina because of our friendship: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says his friendship with former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina — who failed to secure a second term when EFF councillors voted for a DA candidate after hung results in the recent local government polls — has no conditions attached about supporting each other politically.

Politics, he said, should not be mixed with friendship.

Malema said Masina had failed to support him during his days as ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader when he was contesting against Lebogang Maile.

The EFF leader said he was therefore not bound to instruct the party’s councillors to vote for Masina because they were friends.

Malema said he hoped Masina would not allow politics to come between them.

“Ekurhuleni has moved from Mzwandile Masina to the DA and people say, ‘Mzwandile is your friend — why did you not vote for him?'