Former Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga heads back to Bhisho
Former Bay mayor returning to legislature as party gears up for national election
It is back to Bhisho for Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga, who will be resuming his position as a member of the provincial legislature (MPL).
The party’s federal executive (FedEx) approved his return to Bhisho on Monday and Bhanga resigned as a councillor on Thursday in a letter sent to acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi...
