Former Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga heads back to Bhisho

Former Bay mayor returning to legislature as party gears up for national election

By Siyamtanda Capa and Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

It is back to Bhisho for Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga, who will be resuming his position as a member of the provincial legislature (MPL).



The party’s federal executive (FedEx) approved his return to Bhisho on Monday and Bhanga resigned as a councillor on Thursday in a letter sent to acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi...