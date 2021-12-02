DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube elected party's deputy chief whip
DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube has been elected deputy chief whip of the party in the National Assembly.
This comes after the party held an internal midterm caucus election on Thursday.
She will be deputy to Natasha Mazzone who was appointed as chief whip in 2019 after John Steenhuisen took over the reins, first as leader of the opposition and later as the party's federal leader.
Mazzone's position is by appointment of the caucus leader and was not up for contestation.
Gwarube replaces Jacques Julius, who was elected to the position after the 2019 national government election. Her election was announced in an internal circular sent to caucus members on Thursday.
Gwarube beat Chris Hunsinger and Angel Khanyile for the hotly contested position after Julius decided against running again for the position.
Julius is now one of the party's 12 whips.
Gwarube, who is also the party's shadow minister of health, has grown in stature in the party in the past two years, first for her work in holding the health department accountable during the Covid-19 lockdown period.
During this year's local government elections she and shadow minister for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Cilliers Brink travelled the country along with Steenhuisen canvassing for a DA win.
Annelie Lotriet retained her position of caucus chairperson after she was elected unopposed.
Desiree van der Walt beat Adriaan Roos for the position of deputy caucus leader, which was previously held by Haniff Hoosen. Hoosen did not contest for the position.
The party has retained Cathy Labuschagne as its caucus leader in the National Council of Provinces.
TimesLIVE
