DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube elected party's deputy chief whip

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube has been elected deputy chief whip of the party in the National Assembly.

This comes after the party held an internal midterm caucus election on Thursday.

She will be deputy to Natasha Mazzone who was appointed as chief whip in 2019 after John Steenhuisen took over the reins, first as leader of the opposition and later as the party's federal leader.

Mazzone's position is by appointment of the caucus leader and was not up for contestation.

Gwarube replaces Jacques Julius, who was elected to the position after the 2019 national government election. Her election was announced in an internal circular sent to caucus members on Thursday.

Gwarube beat Chris Hunsinger and Angel Khanyile for the hotly contested position after Julius decided against running again for the position.