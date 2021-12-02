ANC disrupts Joburg council meeting over mayor's 'pro-Israel comments'

Newly elected Johannesburg executive mayor Mpho Phalatse's acceptance speech for the position quickly turned chaotic on Thursday as ANC councillors demanded she withdraws previous comments she made in support of Israel.

Phalatse came under fire in 2018 while serving as MMC for health after saying the city was “a friend of Israel”. She was later suspended and made an about-turn as a result of the backlash.

On Thursday her acceptance speech at the council chambers was disrupted as soon as she took to the podium. ANC councillors, who took up the opposition benches after a poor showing in the November 1 local government election, demanded that she withdraw the comments.

They held up placards saying, “Away with a mayor pro-apartheid” and chanted “Free Palestine”.

Most of the ANC councillors were wearing Palestinian keffiyehs around their necks.

Phalatse did not give in to their demands.