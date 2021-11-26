DA coalition scores big in Garden Route District Municipality
The DA and the Freedom Front Plus coalition clinched key positions in the Garden Route District Municipality on Thursday.
The DA’s Memory Booysen was elected as the Garden Route mayor, while advocate Gert van Niekerk of the Freedom Front Plus was sworn in as the deputy mayor. ..
