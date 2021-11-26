ANC holds onto Sarah Baartman District
Either DA or EFF broke ranks to deliver council to ruling party
Either DA councillors of the Sarah Baartman District municipality betrayed their party, or EFF councillors broke party ranks and voted in favour of an ANC mayor and speaker.
The ANC managed to retain the mayoral chain, with regional chair Scara Njadayi elected mayor and councillor Nomhle Gaga elected speaker on Wednesday. ..
